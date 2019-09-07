Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richland Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Richland Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Nicholson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Nicholson Obituary
Daisy Nicholson

Asheville - Daisy Nicholson, 89, of Asheville, NC, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Daisy was a member of Richland Baptist Church in Woodfin, NC. She was a Sunday school teacher for the Willing Workers Class. She retired from Burlington Textile Plant after 30 years.

Surviving are her son, Danny Nicholson and wife Geraldine of Asheville; daughters, Sheila Holland and husband Walter, and Sharon Blankenship, all of Asheville; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents and her husband, Rev. Dan Nicholson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Richland Baptist Church, with Rev. Jack Gassaway and Rev. Nelson Ponder officiating. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now