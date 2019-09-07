|
Daisy Nicholson
Asheville - Daisy Nicholson, 89, of Asheville, NC, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Daisy was a member of Richland Baptist Church in Woodfin, NC. She was a Sunday school teacher for the Willing Workers Class. She retired from Burlington Textile Plant after 30 years.
Surviving are her son, Danny Nicholson and wife Geraldine of Asheville; daughters, Sheila Holland and husband Walter, and Sharon Blankenship, all of Asheville; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents and her husband, Rev. Dan Nicholson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Richland Baptist Church, with Rev. Jack Gassaway and Rev. Nelson Ponder officiating. Interment will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the church.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 7, 2019