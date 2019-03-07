Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dakota Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dakota Aaron Carney


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dakota Aaron Carney Obituary
Dakota Aaron Carney

Asheville - Dakota Aaron Carney, 28, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A native of Greeneville, TN, Dakota was a son of Sheila Dockery Yarborough and of the late Lark Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Carney.

In addition to his mother, Dakota is survived by his children, Alexis Solesbee, Colton Carney, and Maliki Boyd; brothers, Jessie Carney and Lark Jordan, Jr.; grandmother, Faye Creasman; and great-aunt, Carolyn Ford.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now