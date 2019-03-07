|
Dakota Aaron Carney
Asheville - Dakota Aaron Carney, 28, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
A native of Greeneville, TN, Dakota was a son of Sheila Dockery Yarborough and of the late Lark Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Carney.
In addition to his mother, Dakota is survived by his children, Alexis Solesbee, Colton Carney, and Maliki Boyd; brothers, Jessie Carney and Lark Jordan, Jr.; grandmother, Faye Creasman; and great-aunt, Carolyn Ford.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 7, 2019