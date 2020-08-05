1/1
Dakota Wayne Messer
Dakota Wayne Messer

Candler - Dakota Wayne Messer, 23, of Candler, NC passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father Jarvis Wayne Messer.

He is survived by his mother, Anita Chapman of Candler, NC; grandmother, Frances Chapman of Candler, NC; several aunt and uncles, Darryl Chapman (Sandy), Shelia Smith, Diane Hance, Brandon Skidmore, Troy Messer of Candler, NC, Charles Messer (Olga), Marguarite Wollen (Steve), Susie Messer, and Sharon Messer; special cousins who were like his brothers and sisters, Chris Hance (Debra), Candace Hance (Chris), Tyler Skidmore (Brianna) and other cousins Dawn Neville, Mathew Messer, Tommy Queen and Steven Woolen. He is also survived by special little ones Summer and Autumn Hance, and Hayden and Emma Skidmore; special friend, Lori Gosnell; and his beloved dog Wilma. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed by many.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at his home, 35 Neil Hoilman Drive for his family and friends. Covered dishes are welcome.

A Memorial Service and Interment will be at Pisgah View Memorial Park, Smokey Park Hwy on Sunday, August 9th at 1:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to 35 Neil Hoilman Dr. Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
