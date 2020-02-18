|
Dale Robert Green
Candler - Dale Robert Green, 54, of Candler, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Dale was a son of Cloe Bryson Bevill and of the late Robert Lee Green.
Dale was a 1984 graduate of Enka High School. He was a big outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was also an avid dog lover.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his son, Levi Green and fiance Mikayla Anders; daughter, Karissa Conner and husband Cody; granddaughter, Lakelyn Conner; grandson, Brixton Green; the mother of his children, Tonya Green; sister, Lynn Greene and husband Shane; brother, Matthew Green; nephews and nieces, Kasey and Avery Hollingsworth, and Chloe and Paige Greene; and his beloved boxer, Coleman.
Funeral services for Mr. Green will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Allen Rash officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Humane Society, 16 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020