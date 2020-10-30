1/1
Dan W. Campbell
Dan W. Campbell

Asheville - Dan W. Campbell, 98, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

Mr. Campbell was born on August 29, 1922, in Anderson, SC, to the late J.T. and Jeanette Bolt Campbell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catharine Evans Campbell (2013) and by his brother, John Will Campbell. He served as an Army Master Sergeant during and following WWII and worked with Bell/Sysco food service for 60 years before retiring as company vice-president. Mr. Campbell was a member of Pole Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Kay Campbell; son, Wayne Campbell and wife Sue; grandchildren, Robie Campbell (Heather), Jodie Martin (Jeremy) and Travis Campbell (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Charlize and Hampton Campbell, Ella, Clara, Nora and Silas Martin, and Lydia, Kate and James Campbell; brother, Dallas C. Campbell; and several nephews.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 12:00 noon Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Revs. Dennis Thurman and Ben Heise officiating.

For those who wish to pay their respects, Mr. Campbell will lie in repose from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of CarePartners Hospice for the Loving care they provided for three years, and Pisgah Manor staff for the past five months.

Memorials may be made to Pole Creek Baptist Church, 98 Snow Hill Church Road, Candler, NC 28715.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
