Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Daniel A. Webb

Daniel A. Webb Obituary
Daniel A. Webb

Swannanoa - Daniel A. Webb, age 60, of Swannanoa, NC, formerly of Boonville, IN went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 28, 2019.

Daniel was a local business owner and a resident of Swannanoa for the past 30 years. He served honorably in the US Army.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Betty Walker Webb and brother, Jack Timothy Webb.

He is survived by his siblings, John Pencil (Janet) of Fort Myers, FL; Lisa Long (Newmon) and their son, Jason Deweese of Tennyson, IN, Paul Webb of St. Louis, Missouri, Joe, Wesley, and Nathan Webb all of Fort Myers, FL.

Services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
