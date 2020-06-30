Daniel Davies Summerlin
Daniel Davies Summerlin

Asheville - Daniel Davies Summerlin, 50, left this world unexpectedly on June 27th.

A service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, July 3rd at Claxton Farm in Weaverville. Please dress comfortably and bring a mask and a camp chair if you have one.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in honor of Daniel Davies Summerlin, to PIVOTPoint WNC to the attention of Matt Nannis, 17 North Pershing Road, Asheville, NC. 28805, or donate at www.pivotpointwnc.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
June 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
June 30, 2020
I only met Daniel once. He was referred to me to consider some rental properties in town. You know how you can just tell when someone is just a good guy when he picks up the phone and says hello? That was him. It was like I was talking to a friend. Lizzy, I am so sorry for your loss. We love you and are here for you if you need us.
Andrew Hirt
Friend
