Daniel Davies Summerlin
Asheville - Daniel Davies Summerlin, 50, left this world unexpectedly on June 27th.
A service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, July 3rd at Claxton Farm in Weaverville. Please dress comfortably and bring a mask and a camp chair if you have one.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in honor of Daniel Davies Summerlin, to PIVOTPoint WNC to the attention of Matt Nannis, 17 North Pershing Road, Asheville, NC. 28805, or donate at www.pivotpointwnc.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.