Daniel Franklin "Dan" Stroupe
Daniel "Dan" Franklin Stroupe

Weaverville - Daniel "Dan" Franklin Stroupe, age 79, of Weaverville, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mr. Stroupe was born March 19, 1941 in Buncombe County where he was a resident for most of his life. Dan served in the US Army. He retired from Tyco Electronics. Dan was a faithful member of Locust Grove Baptist Church where he loved serving and traveling to Brazil on mission trips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Donnie McMahan Stroupe; wife, Nina Fisher Stroupe who died in 2015; twin brother, David, and brothers, Robert Stroupe and Rev. Jim Stroupe.

Surviving are his daughters, Stephanie Griffin and husband Ron, and Carol Edwards and husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Brandon Griffin and wife Holly, Whitney Craig, Todd Griffin, Noah Edwards and Isaac Edwards and wife Lyndsay; and a great granddaughter, Lyxi Craig. These were the light and loves of his life. Brothers, Paul Stroupe and wife Cloria, and Ted Stroupe.

His graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville. Reverend Ben Whitmire will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to consider Locust Grove Baptist Church "Brazil Mission Fund", 305 Locust Grove Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Stroupe's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
