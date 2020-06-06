Daniel Glenn Blankenship
Daniel Glenn Blankenship, 57, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mr. Blankenship was born August 25, 1962 in Buncombe County to Patrisha Joyce Dawson and the late William Harold Blankenship. He spent many years working in construction before being placed in rehabilitation care at The Oaks of Sweeten Creek. Daniel enjoyed flirting with the nurses and goofing around with the staff at The Oaks. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, shopping, Redskins football, and he loved to have cookouts. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Blankenship, step-mother Jean Blankenship, and step-father, Bob Dawson. He is survived by his mother Patrisha Dawson; his ex-wife and long-time friend Belinda Beck and her partner Jared Woods; brother Van Blankenship and wife Lori; sister Vicki Woody; daughter Vangie Powell; daughter Ashley Blankenship; daughter Chazi Blankenship and her partner Emra Arkansas; his beloved grand-daughter Kamaya Robinson; niece Amanda Blankenship. The family will not hold a funeral service but will be hold a memorial service for close family and friends at a later date.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
