1/1
Reverend Daniel Hosea "Danny" Allen Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Daniel "Danny" Hosea Allen, Sr.

Mocksville, NC - Reverend Daniel "Danny" Hosea Allen, Sr., age 87, passed away at his Guardian Angels personal care home in Richardson, Texas, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Daniel was born August 29, 1932, one of twelve children born to Joe Allen and Mary Winters Allen. Rev. Allen enjoyed a full life as an ordained pastor in the Church of God (Cleveland) in pastorates in Raeford, Gilkey, Wadesboro, Icard, and Asheville, North Carolina. He especially enjoyed the shepherding side of pastoral work. Church members remember him as a quiet man, full of wisdom, who loved his family, his church, his God, and his sweet wife, Marjorie. Prior to his call to pastoral ministry Daniel served in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrestal, based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Williams Allen; his daughter, Jody Simmons McLaughlin; brothers Paul, Roy, James, Hathan, and Jerry; and sisters Margaret, Dorothy, and Hazel.

Daniel leaves behind, in his immediate family, his son, Daniel Allen Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lainie Acridge Allen; granddaughters Brittany Allen Hannon (married to Patrick) and Jillian Patrice Allen, who reside in Portland, Oregon; and three great grandsons - Owen, Graham, and Henry.

In his extended family he leaves behind his sisters Edna, Marie, and Nellie, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned for the fall of 2020, to be held in his beloved Asheville, North Carolina. Due to uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the specific details are to-be-determined.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved