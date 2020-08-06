Reverend Daniel "Danny" Hosea Allen, Sr.



Mocksville, NC - Reverend Daniel "Danny" Hosea Allen, Sr., age 87, passed away at his Guardian Angels personal care home in Richardson, Texas, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.



Daniel was born August 29, 1932, one of twelve children born to Joe Allen and Mary Winters Allen. Rev. Allen enjoyed a full life as an ordained pastor in the Church of God (Cleveland) in pastorates in Raeford, Gilkey, Wadesboro, Icard, and Asheville, North Carolina. He especially enjoyed the shepherding side of pastoral work. Church members remember him as a quiet man, full of wisdom, who loved his family, his church, his God, and his sweet wife, Marjorie. Prior to his call to pastoral ministry Daniel served in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrestal, based in Norfolk, Virginia.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Williams Allen; his daughter, Jody Simmons McLaughlin; brothers Paul, Roy, James, Hathan, and Jerry; and sisters Margaret, Dorothy, and Hazel.



Daniel leaves behind, in his immediate family, his son, Daniel Allen Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lainie Acridge Allen; granddaughters Brittany Allen Hannon (married to Patrick) and Jillian Patrice Allen, who reside in Portland, Oregon; and three great grandsons - Owen, Graham, and Henry.



In his extended family he leaves behind his sisters Edna, Marie, and Nellie, and a host of nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life service is being planned for the fall of 2020, to be held in his beloved Asheville, North Carolina. Due to uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the specific details are to-be-determined.









