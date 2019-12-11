|
|
Daniel Hoy, Sr.
Daniel Robert Hoy, Sr., was born April 15, 1952 in Olean, NY, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Asheville, NC. He was 67 years old.
A graduate of New Hanover High School in Wilmington, NC, Danny retired from Advantage Marketing where he was a sales and marketing agent.
Danny loved limitlessly, worked hard, and was most proud of his sons and grandchildren. He was an amazing father and an even more amazing Papa. Danny has truly left this world a better place as a teacher, mentor, and coach to countless young people. He loved the sport of wrestling and gave his strength and resources to helping youth succeed on the mat and in life. If you were lucky enough to know him, you felt loved. Danny gifted us with laughter and left us with many wonderful memories of family and friends gathering for one of his great cookouts or just being there to listen.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Heath Hoy of Hendersonville, NC; son, Jeffery Daniel Hoy (Donna Fowler) of Leland, NC; sons, Daniel Robert Hoy, Jr. (Anna) and Austin Rhett Hoy of Hendersonville, NC; brother, John Hoy of Arden, NC; granddaughters Hayden Faith Hoy and Georgia Rayne Huntley of Hendersonville, NC; and grandsons Lucas Tyler Hall and Christopher Strickland of Wilmington, NC. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Hoy, step-mother Eloise Batson Hoy, and four brothers.
Danny's legacy and love for youth coaching lives on through the life and work of his sons, Robert and Rhett, who are School Resource Officers with Henderson County Sherriff's office. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Henderson County Sherriff's STAR Camp (Sheriffs Teaching Abuse Resistance), 100 N. Grove St., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at The Bridge Church Hendersonville, 580 Upward Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 with casual attire and at other times at the residence.
2 Timothy 4:7 - I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.
Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019