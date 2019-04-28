Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Webster Bridges Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Webster Bridges Jr. Obituary
Daniel Webster Bridges, Jr.

Durham -

Daniel (Danny) Webster Bridges, Jr. was born November 29, 1946. He passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Danny was born in Mississippi and as a teenager moved to Black Mountain where he attended Owen High School. He was an incredible football player and athlete; he was a true team leader and player. Danny was a dedicated Marine for several years and formed a brotherhood with many fellow soldiers. He continued this leadership in his life through his business career and never knew a stranger. He was a loyal husband, father and Pop Pop and family was everything to him. You could always find him either watching or playing golf. Danny's heart was in everything he did and he continued to motivate those around him. He was the life of the party and was a very happy and positive man to everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bridges; children, Mark Bridges and Jennifer Riggs (Gresham) ; grandchildren, Corbyn Bridges, Pierce Bridges, Maylin Riggs and Landon Riggs; many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeri Bridges; father, Daniel Bridges; brother, Jerry Bridges; stepfather, Tommy Bridges; and mother-in-law, Aleen Curtis Reed.

A Celebration of Danny's Life will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC on Monday, May 6th at 12pm.

Condolences may be sent through :

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now