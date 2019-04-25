Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
State Street Church of God
Marion, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
State Street Church of God
Marion, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Joe Simpson


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny Joe Simpson Obituary
Danny Joe Simpson

Marion - Danny Joe Simpson, age 60, of Marion, NC, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on September 28, 1958 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Bobby and Patsy Hare Simpson. Danny worked as a delivery truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Simpson; his son, Matthew Simpson of Marion; his daughter, Tabitha Warren (Ashley) of Asheville; his brothers, Bobbie Simpson (Debbie) of Marion and Randy Simpson (Cindy Simpson) of Leicester; his sisters, Pam Scott (Eddie Lytle) of Marion and Mary Laughter (Andrew) of Swannanoa; and his five grandchildren, Demetrius and Caden Warren, and Brooklyn, Macey and Jayden Simpson.

A memorial service will be held at 7pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at State Street Church of God in Marion, NC. Rev. Wade Foster will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church following the service. Danny will be buried at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Skyland, NC at a later date. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Simpson Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now