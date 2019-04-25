Danny Joe Simpson



Marion - Danny Joe Simpson, age 60, of Marion, NC, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on September 28, 1958 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Bobby and Patsy Hare Simpson. Danny worked as a delivery truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.



He is survived by his wife, Donna Simpson; his son, Matthew Simpson of Marion; his daughter, Tabitha Warren (Ashley) of Asheville; his brothers, Bobbie Simpson (Debbie) of Marion and Randy Simpson (Cindy Simpson) of Leicester; his sisters, Pam Scott (Eddie Lytle) of Marion and Mary Laughter (Andrew) of Swannanoa; and his five grandchildren, Demetrius and Caden Warren, and Brooklyn, Macey and Jayden Simpson.



A memorial service will be held at 7pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at State Street Church of God in Marion, NC. Rev. Wade Foster will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church following the service. Danny will be buried at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Skyland, NC at a later date. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Simpson Family. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019