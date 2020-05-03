|
|
Danny Lee George
Hickory - Danny Lee George, 55, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Catawba Valley Medical Center.
He resided in Hickory, and had lived most of his life in Candler, NC. He attended Pisgah Elementary School and Enka High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Vulcan Materials for 20 years.
Danny was the son of the late William George and Ruth Hunter Dotson.
He is survived by two sons: Seth Hunter George and Casey Daniel George; three sisters, one brother, many nieces and nephews, and a ton of hot rod buddies.
Danny enjoyed hunting, building hot rods, drag racing, and had a passion for the Ford Pinto. He will be greatly missed by his sons, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Danny's family with arrangements.
To sign Danny's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020