Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Lee George

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Lee George Obituary
Danny Lee George

Hickory - Danny Lee George, 55, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He resided in Hickory, and had lived most of his life in Candler, NC. He attended Pisgah Elementary School and Enka High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Vulcan Materials for 20 years.

Danny was the son of the late William George and Ruth Hunter Dotson.

He is survived by two sons: Seth Hunter George and Casey Daniel George; three sisters, one brother, many nieces and nephews, and a ton of hot rod buddies.

Danny enjoyed hunting, building hot rods, drag racing, and had a passion for the Ford Pinto. He will be greatly missed by his sons, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Danny's family with arrangements.

To sign Danny's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -