1/1
Danny Lee Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Lee Warren

Candler - Danny Lee Warren, 72, of Candler, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Danny was a son of the late Rufus Andrew Warren, Sr. and Edith Stewart Warren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Rufus Warren, Jr., Arlene Crowe, Bobby Warren and Billy Warren.

Danny was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Duke Power, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, LaVerne Fox Warren; son, Brian Warren; sisters, Carolyn Wise (Bob) and Loretta Changery (Mike); brothers, Benny and Dennis Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Pastor Allen Rash officiating. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Mr. Warren will lie in state one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved