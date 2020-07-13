Danny Lee Warren
Candler - Danny Lee Warren, 72, of Candler, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Danny was a son of the late Rufus Andrew Warren, Sr. and Edith Stewart Warren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Rufus Warren, Jr., Arlene Crowe, Bobby Warren and Billy Warren.
Danny was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Duke Power, and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, LaVerne Fox Warren; son, Brian Warren; sisters, Carolyn Wise (Bob) and Loretta Changery (Mike); brothers, Benny and Dennis Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Pastor Allen Rash officiating. Entombment will follow at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mr. Warren will lie in state one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.