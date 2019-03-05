|
|
Danny N. Young
Swannanoa - Danny N. Young, 82, of both Swannanoa, NC and Pensacola, FL, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville. He was a son of the late Charles Zeb Young and Mildred Gibbs Young. A native of Yancey County, he was the 5th generation born in the log cabin found on Shoal Creek in Burnsville, NC.
Danny enjoyed spending time with his family and is survived his loving wife of 61 years, Sarah Lyday Young; daughters: Sheree Hughes and husband Ron of Old Fort, NC and Karen Hoyle and husband Ricky of Hazel Green, KY; sons: D. Drew Young and Zeb E. Young and wife Leah all of Swannanoa; grandchildren: Drew Young, Jr, Emily Young, Ashley Young and Grace Young; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters: Nancy Hunnicutt and Jayne Hasson and a brother; Charles Young.
A memorial service for Danny will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. There will be a visitation for family and friends prior to the service from 1-2 PM. In lieu of a graveside service, the immediate family will have a private burial at the Pete Young Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Danny's memory may be made to Strawbridge and Martha Young Foundation. Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Young family. To view this obituary online or send a condolence, visit www.holcombebrothers.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 5, 2019