Danny R. Whatley
Hendersonville - Danny Roland Whatley of Hendersonville, formerly of Bryson City, died on October 23, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, NC.
He was the son of the late Milton Gaines Whatley and Zora England Whatley Slagle. A native of Graham County, he attended Robbinsville High School and Western Carolina University. He lived most of his adult life in Swain County.
Danny retired from the Swain County School System after 31 years of service as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent. He also served on the Board of Aldermen for the Town of Bryson City. He was a member of the Bryson City Jaycees for many years and served as president of that organization. Danny was a great supporter of Swain County High School and the athletic program. His former students were always a source of pride in his life. Some of his closest friends were employees of the school system. He was an avid fly fisherman who loved the streams in Swain County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ronnie Gaines Whatley and Don Ray Whatley and his sister, Alice Marie Hooks.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandra Summey Whatley; two stepsons, Christian Poole (Sally) and Kevin Pack (Amanda); two granddaughters, Shelby and Rileigh Pack; one grandson, Rye Poole. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Spencer.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Etowah United Methodist Church in Etowah, NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Swain County High School Scholarship Fund, 1415 Fontana Road, Bryson City, NC 28713.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019