Danny Ricardo Smith
Danny Ricardo Smith, 65, entered into eternal rest on January 20, 2020 at his home in Bronx, NY, under the care of Visiting Angels Home Hospice Service of New York.
He was born in Asheville, NC on August 21, 1954 to the parents of Lucille B. Smith, and the late William P. Foster. He later relocated to Bronx, NY.
Danny was preceded in death by his father William P. Foster; son, Michael Smith; sister, Patricia Smith; and four brothers, Junior Smith, Charles Smith, Tommy Smith, and Roy Smith.
Danny is survived by his wife; Joyceline Smith of Bronx, NY; three sons-Aaron Smith of Bronx, NY, Jason Smith of Fargo, ND and Anthony Johnson of Baltimore, MD, two daughters-Dania Smith of Bronx, NY, and Erica Smith of Hilton Head, SC; his mother Lucille Smith of Asheville, NC; two brothers; Walter Smith of Asheville, NC; Kenny (Pamela) Smith of Memphis, TN; and sister; Kassandra Smith of Asheville, NC; the Fosters' family siblings: six grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at The Lord's Church of Asheville, 36 Michigan Ave. Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020