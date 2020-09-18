1/1
Danny Steve Hall
Danny Steve Hall

Asheville - Danny Steve Hall, 69, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mission Memorial Hospital.

Danny was born in Asheville, NC on January 24, 1951, to the late Arthur Burleson Hall and Eula Mae Owenby Hall. Danny was of Baptist faith. He loved fishing, camping, and was a sports enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann; and two brothers, Erney and Bobby.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of seven years and partner of twenty eight years, Debra Ann Gentry; a sister, Pauline Lamb; five brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the great people who provided Danny with loving care. The staff at Care Partners, Dr. Chay and Dr. Binns, the staff at the wound center, and Nurse Mary Beth, were very special to us.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
