|
|
Daphne Rice Waddell
Atlanta, GA - Daphne died at Emory St Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, GA on 7 August 2019. She was 96 years old and spent most of her life in Asheville, NC. She and her husband Greek, who died in 1996, were married for 54 years. She is survived by two sons, Keith Waddell of Marietta, GA and Steve Waddell of Ensley, SC; their wives Elizabeth and Shauna, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Daphne and Greek were heavily involved in the VFW and she will be buried with him at the Western North Carolina Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain NC on 6 September at 2 in the afternoon. A memorial service is planned for the Chapel at the veteran's cemetery. She loved the Wound Warriors Project so any donations to that group would be wonderful.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019