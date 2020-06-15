Darlene Hamlin
Asheville - Darlene Paulette Rice Hamlin, 61, of 30 Wren Lane started her celestial journey to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late William Paul Rice, Jr. and Irene Alice Brown Rice and was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hamlin and sister, Verina Rice.
Darlene was formerly employed as a Switchboard Operator with the Buncombe County Department of Social Services, a graduate of South Business College and a member of Skyland First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her brothers, David Rice and wife, Linda of Leicester and James Rice and wife, Lydia of Asheville; niece, Mitzi Imig of Johnson City, TN and nephew, James Miguel Rice of Asheville; great nephew, Tre and great niece, Alex.
Graveside services will be held 10:30AM Wednesday, June 16, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806. (www.ashevillehumane.org)
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.