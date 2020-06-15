Darlene Hamlin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Hamlin

Asheville - Darlene Paulette Rice Hamlin, 61, of 30 Wren Lane started her celestial journey to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late William Paul Rice, Jr. and Irene Alice Brown Rice and was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Hamlin and sister, Verina Rice.

Darlene was formerly employed as a Switchboard Operator with the Buncombe County Department of Social Services, a graduate of South Business College and a member of Skyland First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her brothers, David Rice and wife, Linda of Leicester and James Rice and wife, Lydia of Asheville; niece, Mitzi Imig of Johnson City, TN and nephew, James Miguel Rice of Asheville; great nephew, Tre and great niece, Alex.

Graveside services will be held 10:30AM Wednesday, June 16, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery with Rev. Mark Lewis officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806. (www.ashevillehumane.org)

To sign Darlene's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved