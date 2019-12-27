|
Darrell Ralph Clark
Candler - Darrell Ralph Clark, 59, of Candler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr, Solace Center in Asheville, after a long and valiant battle with cancer since 2014.
Darrell was born November 2, 1960 in Asheville, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Eldridge E. Clark. Darrell was employed for 42 years as a long-haul truck driver. Of his many passions in life, he loved nature and animals and rescued many dogs. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Darrell will be missed greatly.
Surviving is his mother, Evelyn Clark of Candler, NC; brother, Vinson Clark of Arden, NC; as well many cousins who loved and cared for him.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Newfound Baptist Church in Leicester with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Pastor Ronald Dodson will be officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019