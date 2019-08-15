|
|
Darryl Craig Logan
Charlotte - Darryl Craig Logan of Charlotte departed from this life August 11, 2019 in Asheville, his native city. He was a graduate of Asheville High School class of 1977. He was the son of the late Wayne Coleman and Ann Logan. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Ann Logan, stepfather Issac Logan, special aunt Marjorie Coleman, daughter Jarrika Burdine, sisters Robyn Murphy, Rosalind Downer, Kimberly Coleman and grandson Jaylon Norris. Services for Mr. Logan will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, August 16th at Tried Stone Baptist Church. Acknowledgements may be received at www.averysmemorialchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 15, 2019