Darryl Eugene Searcy
Darryl Eugene Searcy

Pauline, SC - Darryl Eugene Searcy, 55 of Pauline, SC (formerly of Asheville), died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret McQueen and brother Dennis Searcy

Survived by son Kevin (Candace) Searcy of Asheville; father Earl Searcy of Fairview; brother David Searcy of Black Mountain; sister Donna Hughes of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Darryl Searcy will be held at a later date.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Service, Inc. - Asheville
60 Phifer St.
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-2090
