Darryl Eugene Searcy
Pauline, SC - Darryl Eugene Searcy, 55 of Pauline, SC (formerly of Asheville), died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret McQueen and brother Dennis Searcy
Survived by son Kevin (Candace) Searcy of Asheville; father Earl Searcy of Fairview; brother David Searcy of Black Mountain; sister Donna Hughes of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Darryl Searcy will be held at a later date.
Pauline, SC - Darryl Eugene Searcy, 55 of Pauline, SC (formerly of Asheville), died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret McQueen and brother Dennis Searcy
Survived by son Kevin (Candace) Searcy of Asheville; father Earl Searcy of Fairview; brother David Searcy of Black Mountain; sister Donna Hughes of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Darryl Searcy will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.