Darryl Eugene SearcyPauline, SC - Darryl Eugene Searcy, 55 of Pauline, SC (formerly of Asheville), died Wednesday June 3, 2020 at his residence.He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret McQueen and brother Dennis SearcySurvived by son Kevin (Candace) Searcy of Asheville; father Earl Searcy of Fairview; brother David Searcy of Black Mountain; sister Donna Hughes of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Darryl Searcy will be held at a later date.