Daryl G. Langford
Daryl G. Langford, 53, of Candler, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Mission Hospital-Memorial Campus, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Buncombe County, Daryl was the son of the late Richard & Louise Langford. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Elizabeth Davis & James Searcy. Daryl worked as a customer service manager at Bilo and Ingles. He enjoyed photography, being techy, and traveling to different places with his favorite place being Hawaii. Daryl loved iced tea. He was a good-hearted gentleman that loved dearly and was constantly laughing and joking. Daryl could always make anyone smile and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Daryl is survived by his loving sisters, Diana Langford, Cassandra (Bobby) Epley, Pamela (Stephen) Mattox, and Ashley Cassidy; nephew, Jayse Langford; along with numerous extended family and friends who he dearly loved.
A Celebration of Daryl's Life will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Smoky Mountain Chapel. The Celebration is open to anyone who would like to say their goodbyes to Daryl. The family will observe a private celebration and will not be present at the public celebration.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to make donations to the organization that helps chemo patients without insurance at Advent Health Hendersonville Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28792. The phone number to reach them is 828-681-2421.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com
.