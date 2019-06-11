Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
Daryl Lee Smart Obituary
Daryl Lee Smart

Asheville - Daryl Lee Smart, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born on February 5, 1969, in Buncombe Co. Daryl was a son of Barbara Dorsey Smart and of the late Freddie Joseph Smart, who passed away February 2016.

In addition to his mother, Daryl is survived by his sister, Tamara Brown (Chris); brother, Davey Smart (Shannon); son, Jordan Smart (Bethany); grandson, Cooper Smart; niece, Sydnee Brown; and nephew, Nathaniel Brown.

Daryl was the owner of Smarts Recovery. He was a 1987 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. His greatest joy in life was his time spent with Nathaniel, Sydnee, and Cooper. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time at the lake. Daryl was known for his wonderful personality and will always be remembered for his one of a kind laugh that would truly brighten your soul.

The funeral service for Daryl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Patton Ave. chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Revs. Keith Watkins, Tom Dorsey and Jon Dorsey will officiate. Interment will follow at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 11, 2019
