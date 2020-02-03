Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for David Metcalf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Metcalf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Metcalf Obituary
David Allen Metcalf

Weaverville - David Allen Metcalf, age 68, of Weaverville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.

David was born February 13, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA to the late Richard and Jean Hensley Metcalf; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. David was a mechanic and owned D's Automotive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Metcalf.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Marcia Wells Metcalf; sons, Barry Metcalf and wife Christy, and Kevin Metcalf and wife Jamie; adopted children, Cathy Briggs and husband Larry, and Steve Metcalf and wife Jennifer; sister, Shirley Freeman and husband Paul; brother, Robert Metcalf and wife Melita; grandchildren, Cora, Ivy, Sybil, Landon, Gage, and Gavin; adopted grandchildren, Melissa, Georgia and Steven; extended family, Michelle Cashion.

His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

At other times, the family will be at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Metcalf's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -