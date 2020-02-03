|
|
David Allen Metcalf
Weaverville - David Allen Metcalf, age 68, of Weaverville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
David was born February 13, 1951 in Charlottesville, VA to the late Richard and Jean Hensley Metcalf; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. David was a mechanic and owned D's Automotive.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Metcalf.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Marcia Wells Metcalf; sons, Barry Metcalf and wife Christy, and Kevin Metcalf and wife Jamie; adopted children, Cathy Briggs and husband Larry, and Steve Metcalf and wife Jennifer; sister, Shirley Freeman and husband Paul; brother, Robert Metcalf and wife Melita; grandchildren, Cora, Ivy, Sybil, Landon, Gage, and Gavin; adopted grandchildren, Melissa, Georgia and Steven; extended family, Michelle Cashion.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home.
At other times, the family will be at his residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020