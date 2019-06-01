|
|
David Anthony O'Dell
Asheville - David Anthony O'Dell ("Tony"), of Asheville, NC, was found passed away at his home on May 27, 2019. Mr. O'Dell was born on May 27, 1962 in Newport, TN at Valentine Schultz Hospital. Mr. O'Dell was preceded in death by grandparents Hunley & Sally G. Cline and mother Dorothy Loveday ("Dot"). He is survived by sister Mallory Cline, brother James Crumbley ("Jimmy") and his wife Anna, nephews Robert Leffler and Tyler Crumbley, family friends Christian Witt & Rocky Sexton, along with several cousins and numerous friends. Mr. O'Dell had the privilege of traveling the world in both his professional and personal life. He served in the US Navy and also led a catastrophe team for Traveler's Insurance. Mr. O'Dell is remembered as a wonderful chef who derived culinary inspiration from his travels. At his request, no official memorial service will be held for Mr. O'Dell.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 1, 2019