Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for David O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Anthony O'Dell


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Anthony O'Dell Obituary
David Anthony O'Dell

Asheville - David Anthony O'Dell ("Tony"), of Asheville, NC, was found passed away at his home on May 27, 2019. Mr. O'Dell was born on May 27, 1962 in Newport, TN at Valentine Schultz Hospital. Mr. O'Dell was preceded in death by grandparents Hunley & Sally G. Cline and mother Dorothy Loveday ("Dot"). He is survived by sister Mallory Cline, brother James Crumbley ("Jimmy") and his wife Anna, nephews Robert Leffler and Tyler Crumbley, family friends Christian Witt & Rocky Sexton, along with several cousins and numerous friends. Mr. O'Dell had the privilege of traveling the world in both his professional and personal life. He served in the US Navy and also led a catastrophe team for Traveler's Insurance. Mr. O'Dell is remembered as a wonderful chef who derived culinary inspiration from his travels. At his request, no official memorial service will be held for Mr. O'Dell.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now