David "Dave" Ball
Mars Hill - David "Dave" Ball, 79, of Mars Hill went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Will and Verlie Mace Ball.
Dave lived his entire life in Mars Hill on the side of the Bailey Mountain; a place he loved dearly and never had any thought of leaving. He grew up in a large family and was devoted to them all. As a young man Dave was known as an athlete, he excelled in baseball and football in high school; later he was a coach for Babe Ruth baseball for many years. He was invested in the youth and their success as players and young men. Dave was a machinist by trade, working for his cousin Joe Ball at Ball's Machine in Candler, NC. He was good with his hands, able to fix or construct most anything and was known for his unmatched work ethic. Dave would rise early and start on the day's tasks often working long into the evening. Additionally, Dave and his brothers continued the traditions of their forefathers and raised tobacco and cattle, and had a garden - he loved anything farm related.
He was a man of few words but the example he lived spoke volumes. Dave was kind and easy going, he would do anything for family and friends. Dave spent his last years as devoted caregiver to Gladys. He called her "Babe" and was there for her every need. Teasing and giving loving care was his daily routine. Highlights were seeing his six grandchildren. The grandchildren were a blessing to Dave; he had a special bond with each and was so proud of them.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Ponder Ball; daughters, Sherry Masters (Mark), Debbie Robinson (Phillip); son, Brian Ball (Sandi); sisters, Jean Hoffner, Joann Faulkner and Irene Black; brothers, Bill, Jerry and Dean Ball; grandchildren, Ian and Eli Masters, Kerry Greene (Cody), Trent Robinson, Bailey and Braden Ball and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Stanley Peek will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ball Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 5, 2019