Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
David Bruce Constance

David Bruce Constance Obituary
David Bruce Constance

Asheville - David Bruce Constance, 64, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

An Asheville native, David was a son of the late Horace and Kathleen Roberson Constance.

David was a master tool & die maker, working at both Square D and Kearfott.

David is survived by his sister, Deanna Constance (Dennis); brothers, Tim Constance (Darlene) and Chris Constance (Michelle); nieces and nephews, Staff Sgt. Joshua Sluder (Ashley and their daughter Averie), Christen Constance, Chase Constance, Hunter Constance, and Melanie Bailey (her daughters Victoria Craig and Ariana Craig); and his cousin and best friend, Steve Roberson.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, February 9, at 4:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. Following a brief service at 4:00 p.m., his family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
