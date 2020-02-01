|
David Bruce Constance
Asheville - David Bruce Constance, 64, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
An Asheville native, David was a son of the late Horace and Kathleen Roberson Constance.
David was a master tool & die maker, working at both Square D and Kearfott.
David is survived by his sister, Deanna Constance (Dennis); brothers, Tim Constance (Darlene) and Chris Constance (Michelle); nieces and nephews, Staff Sgt. Joshua Sluder (Ashley and their daughter Averie), Christen Constance, Chase Constance, Hunter Constance, and Melanie Bailey (her daughters Victoria Craig and Ariana Craig); and his cousin and best friend, Steve Roberson.
A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, February 9, at 4:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. Following a brief service at 4:00 p.m., his family will receive friends until 6:00 p.m.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020