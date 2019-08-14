|
|
David Buchanan
Clarksville, GA - David Buchanan, 62, went home to be at peace in the presence of our Lord on August 11, 2019.
David was a native of Mitchell County and son of the late Howard and Ruby Buchanan. He retired after more than 40 years in the banking field, most recently with Fidelity Bank in Atlanta, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Jared, his daughter Brittany, and his daughter-in-law Julie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Elizabeth, Elya, and Evan.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue in Asheville, with funeral services following with Pastor Dennis Thurman officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 14, 2019