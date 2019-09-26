Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Burleson Cemetery
Barnardsville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burleson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Burleson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Burleson Obituary
David Burleson

Barnardsville - David Burleson age 76, of Barnardsville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

David was born February 22, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late Ottis and Celestia Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Banks.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Janet Farmer Burleson; daughters, Kathy Hooker and husband Larry, and Brenda Fields and husband Matt; son, Matthew Burleson and wife Joelle; sister, Lois Wilson and husband Don; and seven grandchildren.

His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in Burleson Cemetery, Barnardsville. Mr. O'Neil Riddle will officiate.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Eblen Charities, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Burleson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now