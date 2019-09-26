|
David Burleson
Barnardsville - David Burleson age 76, of Barnardsville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
David was born February 22, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late Ottis and Celestia Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Banks.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Janet Farmer Burleson; daughters, Kathy Hooker and husband Larry, and Brenda Fields and husband Matt; son, Matthew Burleson and wife Joelle; sister, Lois Wilson and husband Don; and seven grandchildren.
His graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in Burleson Cemetery, Barnardsville. Mr. O'Neil Riddle will officiate.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Eblen Charities, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Burleson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 26, 2019