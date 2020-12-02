David Council
David Council, age 62 died on November 21, 2020 at Novant Hospital in Matthews, NC. David was born on July, 26, 1958 in Stuttgart, Germany where his parents, Cicero and Joy Council, resided until their return to the United States in 1960.
As the son of a military officer, David lived in several places including Huntsville, AL, Alexandria, VA, and Jakarta, Indonesia. He always remarked that he had lived the best life by having the opportunity to learn about other cultures and to have experienced life and make friends in many states. David and his family moved to Southern Pines in 1974, and he graduated from Pinecrest High School in 1976 as a member of the National Honor Society. Following graduation, he attended Appalachian State University and graduated in 1980 with a degree in Business Administration.
David lived in Asheville for many years and loved the mountain life where he could find solace in nature by hiking and camping throughout Asheville and surrounding counties. He was a consummate learner throughout his life and enjoyed reading, exploring varied scientific areas, and even was an avid puzzle solver. Most of all, he loved his family and treasured his friends.
Due to unfortunate circumstances, David spent the last few years residing with his mother in Matthews, NC. David is survived by his mother, Joy P. Council of Matthews, NC; brother, Steven and wife Kristina Council; uncle, Dr. Allen Pridgen, his wife Linda & son Nathaniel of Southern Pines; cousins, Allison and John Watson of Skidaway Island, GA and Pinehurst, and Sharon and Leah Trent Leath of Pinebluff, NC.
David was pre-deceased by his father, Lt. Col. Cicero Council of Woodlake, NC and his beloved grandmother, Lois Pridgen-Barnes of Cameron, NC.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held 1PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Cameron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
