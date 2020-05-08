|
|
David Duncan Cameron
Gerton - David Duncan Cameron passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 76 after a lengthy illness. He was born on June 22, 1943, in Huntington, NY, son of the late Arch and Margaret (Tipton) Cameron; his family moved to Asheville, NC when he was a child. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School and attended Nyack College in Nyack, New York.
David was a professional in the insurance industry. He owned an agency in Rock Hill, SC and later in Asheville. He was a flying enthusiast and enjoyed flying both powered and sail planes. He was interested in computer technology, enjoyed traveling, and loved music. He had a beautiful baritone voice and sang frequently for special occasions and in the churches he attended over the years where he also led worship. He was a devout Christian and a leader in the church, serving in the local church as well as regionally in the Christian & Missionary Alliance and most recently as a deacon at Bearwallow Baptist Church in Gerton, NC. He was a member of Gideons International and Toastmasters International for many years.
David is survived, much loved and deeply missed, by his devoted wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Carrier Cameron; his sister, Lorraine Cameron of Union City, CA; his two daughters and their husbands, Kathy and Nathan Josephsen of Fairview, NC, and Cindy and Gregg Matthews of Lexington, SC; his 4 grandchildren, Karen Josephsen Brookshire and her husband Michael, Trent Josephsen, Cameron Matthews, and Lauren Matthews; and his great-granddaughter, Claire Brookshire.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International c/o Henderson County Camp PO Box 6284 Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020