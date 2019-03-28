|
|
David E. James
Asheville - David E. James of Asheville died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in his residence.
He celebrated his 98th birthday with friends and his daughter Ellen James, his caretaker for 8 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother William James. His wife of 69 years, Eileen, died in 2011 and David will be buried with her at the East TN Veterans Cemetery. His son Thomas James also preceded him.
Surviving are sons John James (Judy) of Powell, TN; Stephen James (Barbara) of Bethesda, MD; daughters Ellen, at home; and Margaret Koziel (Henry) of Needham, MA; 6 grandchildren: David, Richard, and Christopher James, Christopher and Katherine Koziel, and Elizabeth Dorsey; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Ohio State University in 1942 and with a M.Sc. in 1948 in Chemical Engineering.
Military service, 1942-1946, ended in Saipan where he served as Captain, Corp of Engineers. He served as a manager for General Foods Corp in various capacities in technical research and corporate functions and retired in 1982. In retirement he enjoyed travel and volunteering for several service organizations including the Rotary Club of Asheville.
He gives thanks to the medical professionals and their staffs for their service. Friends are encouraged to donate to their favorite charity.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Eastern TN State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville, with Rev. Dr. Thomas Sweet officiating.
