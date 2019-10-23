Services
Alexander - David Embler, age 92, of Alexander, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

David was born January 21, 1927 in Buncombe County to the late Rev. Joseph Mitchell and Dosha Griffin Embler. He worked as a mason with McLean Construction and Buncombe Construction; he farmed his whole life. David served in the US Army during WWII and Korea. He was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Alexander. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Marian Green Embler who died in 1993; sisters, Bonnie Gillespie, Elsie Ramsey Pearl Boyd, Delfie Embler, Connie Poore and Berniece Marler; brothers, Clyde, J.C., LeRoy, and John Embler.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Harold Rash and Roy McPeters will officiate. Burial will follow in French Broad Baptist Church Cemetery, Alexander.

The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to French Broad Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 122, Alexander, NC 28701.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Embler's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
