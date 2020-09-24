David F. Shuford



Melbourne - David F. Shuford passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 in Melbourne, FL., after a brief illness. Dave was born in Swannanoa, NC on April 9th, 1932 to parents Oliver and Ruby Shurford. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice Shuford. The funeral will take place at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 5950 US-1S, Rockledge, FL. Viewing will be at 2pm, and the service will begin at 3pm. All are welcomed to celebrate his life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store