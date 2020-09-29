David Grant Wall
Weaverville - David Grant Wall, age 76, of Weaverville, died Monday, September 28, 2020.
Mr. Wall was born September 10, 1944 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Simon and Edna Wall.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Barbara Wall; two daughters a son, a brother, and six grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
In lieu of signing a register book, please text your name to 828-273-1166. Mr. Wall will be available for viewing 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider; The King's Radio Network 70 Adams Hill Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Wall's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
