David H. Christie, PE
Asheville - David H. Christie died Aug. 6, 2019 in Asheville, NC , shortly after his 95th birthday. He was born and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA where he earned a BS degree in aeronautical engineering from Carnegie Tech. He joined his best college friend in moving to Buffalo to find a job in the nascent aerospace industry. At one of his early jobs, he met Marie Thursam whom he married and with whom he had 4 children: Daniel, David, Peter and Amy. In 1963, he earned an MS degree in mechanical engineering from the SUNY, Buffalo.
His children (now in their 60s) sill love to tell stories of the many family road trips, camping in national & state parks, canoeing at Temagami , Ontario, sailing Dad's boat on the Niagara River and skiing the hills south of Buffalo.
Marie and David divorced in 1976. A few years later David met Ruth Swonger and married her in 1981.
David was a licensed Professional Engineer and for most of his professional life he worked for the Buffalo Forge Company, designing large industrial fans. He was proud of the huge fans he created, in particular those installed in the Monte Blanc tunnel through the Alps between France & Italy and those installed in several of the first nuclear power plants. When Buffalo Forge was bought out in 1986, David was given early retirement which enabled him with more time to pursue his lifelong passions of reading, classical music and gardening.
After 50 years in Buffalo, David declared he couldn't take another Buffalo winter. He & Ruth moved to Asheville. In 1999. David enjoyed the lively arts scene in Asheville, visiting the art museum and galleries, attending the symphony and live theater, taking courses at the College for Seniors & AB Tech -especially water color painting- and making pottery at the Grove St. Senior Center. He often expressed gratitude for his good long life. He especially appreciated the loving care he received at Brooks-Howell Home during his last 7 months.
David donated his body to GENESIS Medical Education and Research Institute in Memphis , TN. When his ashes are returned to Ruth, the family will have a memorial gathering at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville's memorial garden.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 12, 2019