David Hensley
Asheville - Jimmie David Hensley, 60, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Asheville, David was a son of the late Jimmie Richard and Nancy Jane Lance Hensley. He was a graduate of Enka High School and attended A-B Tech. He and his father owned and operated the Lexington Avenue Grocery and he also enjoyed a career in car sales.
David was very active with the local Boy Scouts, serving as an assistant leader and having earned the Wood Badge. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Felmet Hensley; sons, Jimmie Hensley (Elaine) and Anthony Hensley; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Hensley and Lukas Ryan Hensley; a sister, Michele Williams (Mike), a nephew, Michael David Williams (Hannah), and by his mother-in-law, Barbara Felmet (wife of the late Don Felmet).
Because of concern about COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Since David had been afflicted with Type 1 Diabetes since the age of three, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 for research for Juvenile Diabetes, or to assist with kidney transplants, to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020