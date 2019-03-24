|
|
David Joseph Hynes
Seattle WA - Born July 23, 1987 in Los Angeles to Anne Kimmel and Kevin Hynes, David was taken from this earth by a drunk driver, while bicycling with friends in New Orleans on Saturday March 2, 2019 at age 31. David left this world high on life and love, the happiest he had ever been.
Beautiful Celebrations of David's life were held in Seattle, New Orleans and across the world. Asheville friends are welcome to join in honoring David Saturday, April 6, 4-6 pm at Smoky Park Supper Club's Boathouse .
David made this world a better place. His devotion to consciously nurturing relationships remains inspirational. He was loving and generous, brightening every room he entered. David combined his love of socializing with a keen sense of responsibility towards his commitments. Always willing and able to take a leadership role, he was also an outstanding team player. David was smart and curious, gracious, charming and considerate. He'd tell strangers "good looking dog" just to make their day brighter.
David grew up in Asheville and Los Angeles. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania cum laude 2009 and from Tulane Law School magna cum laude 2013.
In Asheville, David volunteered for JDRF to fight type 1 diabetes, Habitat for Humanity and the Southern Environmental Law Center. In Philadelphia, he was a founding father of Phi Gamma Delta. In New Orleans, David was involved with the Tulane Environmental Law Society and Friends of Lafitte Greenway. He was published in Green Justice Symposium, Tulane Environmental Law Journal, DRI, and The Voice of the Defense Bar.
David met the love of his life, Jorie Kirschbaum, in New Orleans. Their beautiful wedding was held on November 11, 2017 in Audubon Park. Their happiness together and love towards each other was tangible in person and in photos.
They moved to Seattle 3 years ago, recently adopting Jacques, a rescue dog from Louisiana. David worked for Selman Breitman, LLP, and felt both appreciated and challenged. His invention, HoverStash, had a most successful test market campaign, with plans for e-commerce and brick & mortar distribution underway.
David adored exploring the world, especially Australia, Barcelona, Cascais and Thailand. He loved hiking and being in nature with his wife. David was a foodie who savored gourmet restaurants, crawfish boils and street food. He loved to cook and share meals and drinks with friends. He relished music and dancing. David delighted in scuba diving, snorkeling, skiing and ping pong.
David leaves behind his wife Jorie and parents Anne and Kevin; his Aunt Cathy; in-laws Patti and Jay Kirschbaum, new siblings Harrison, Teresa and Adam plus baby nephew Jackson, all of whom he loved deeply; cherished Los Angeles family: Diane Rozas, Celia and Bob Pool, sisters Katie Rose and Erica, brother and best friend Sean Travis Pool and his wife, Julia Pool David also had cousins, aunts and an uncle.
In lieu of flowers, please consider https://www.gofundme.com/for-david-hynes set up by their friends in support of Jorie.
Please keep David Joseph Hynes in your hearts by spreading joy and love towards others.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 24, 2019