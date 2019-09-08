|
|
David L. Castlewitz, Sr.
Asheville - David L. Castlewitz, Sr. fell asleep in death on September 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sue Castlewitz of Asheville; his 3 children David Castlewitz of Brandon, FL, Christine Farmer of Asheville, Melissa Nipper of Asheville and his brothers Tommy Castlewitz and Glenn Castlewitz of Alexander. In addition there are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host cousins and friends. Known for his sense of humor and positive attitude, David's hope was a better future for all mankind as shown in Revelations 21:3, 4. Memorial service will be held 2pm, Saturday, September 14 at the West Asheville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at 70 Cedar Hill Rd Asheville NC 28806
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 8, 2019