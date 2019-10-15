|
David L. Randall
Weaverville - David L. Randall, age 91, of Weaverville, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Mr. Randall was born July 21, 1928, in Cortland County, NY to the late Merwin and Roberta McMaster Randall; he was a resident of Buncombe County since 1968.
David graduated from Homer Academy and High School, Roosevelt Aviation School, and Ryder College. He grew up on a dairy farm in Homer, NY; a family of eight children, the six sons served in the military. David was proud of his 20-year service in the U.S. Navy, from which he retired as Sr. Chief Yeoman. Mr. Randall also worked as Assistant Manager with Gay & Taylor, Adjusters and 22 years as a claims adjuster for the NC Attorney General. He had served as a volunteer at Manna Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Weaverville United Methodist Church, where he was a member. He was devoted and loving to his wife of 48 years, Barbara, and to his many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed traveling and spending time cruising Lake Chatuge and the Tennessee River on his houseboat.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Randall was preceded in death by brothers John, James, Robert, William and Donald Randall.
Surviving are his wife Barbara Denton Randall; sisters, Helen Randall Pierce of Hendersonville, TN, Sally Randall Gray of Homer, NY and 21 nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery, 962 Old Hwy. US 70, Black Mountain, with Chaplain Cindy Coleman officiating.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Randall's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019