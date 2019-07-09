Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
David Lee Hawkins Sr.

David Lee Hawkins Sr. Obituary
David Lee Hawkins, Sr.

Asheville - David Lee Hawkins, Sr., 69, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

A Buncombe Co. native, David was a son of the late James and Dora Jenkins Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins loved using his CB radio to communicate with his friends all over. He was known by his radio handle, "Mad Dog."

He is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Rolenia Sluder Hawkins; sons, David Lee Hawkins, Jr., and Adam Hawkins; step-son, Richard Allbritton (Brandy); brother, Larry Hawkins; and grandsons, Zackery, Caleb and Jacob Allbritton.

David's family will gather to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 9, 2019
