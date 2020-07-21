David Lee Hooper
Greenville, SC - David Lee Hooper, 63, of Greenville, SC, after a valiant battle with cancer, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. David was known for his charisma, kindness, love for family and friends, and love of life. He was a man of deep faith and charity who enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and sports.
David attended Wade Hampton High School and The Baptist College of Charleston. After college, he had an impressive career in Information Technology (IT) that spanned more than 4 decades and allowed him to live in various cities before settling in Reston, VA, and eventually back to his beloved hometown of Greenville.
The early years of David's career in IT were in the developing stages of personal computing and business computing technology with the emerging Microsoft Corp. and Altos Computers Systems among other technology pioneers. As the internet was born, David worked with some of the companies that developed machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies that would further raise computing and communications capabilities to the next level. For close to three decades, David was a significant contributor to the growth of IBM's presence in the ever-evolving Cybersecurity Threat Protection market, as the IBM Alliance Director for North America - IBM Cybersecurity Division.
David was an expert in many areas including sales and business development, creating and developing Global Business Alliances, and opening new markets with early-stage technology that changed the way business was conducted. He was considered an exceptional business leader who inspired his employees, co-workers, and customers, and found it rewarding to provide his skills as a consultant to place top quality candidates with companies.
Although helping new technology companies in emerging markets was exciting for David, he had other passions that he turned into entrepreneurial business ventures as well. His strongest passion was for cooking great food and feeding others; accordingly, he opened the Corporate Deli and Corporate Services.
David is survived by his parents, Bob and Kay Hooper; sisters, Debbie Breedin, and Rebecca McMullen; brother, Robert Hooper; niece, Ashton Reese; nephews, Dixon Breedin, Miles McMullen, Miller McMullen, Colby McCall, Trey Lewis, and Logan Hooper; and great nephews, Hollis Reese, Wells Reese, and Charlie Lewis. David was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hooper, and Mr. and Mrs. Weldon Guffey of Asheville, NC.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; Mercy Chefs, 711 Washington St., Portsmouth, VA, 23704; or the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.
