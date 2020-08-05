1/1
David Lee Lunsford
David Lee Lunsford

Asheville - David Lee Lunsford, 67, of Marshall, NC died, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Troy and Katherine Lunsford. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. David was a US Air Force Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Lunsford; sons, Jason Lunsford and Chris Gardner; daughters, Misty Fuller and Amber Felix; brothers, Don, Neil, and Troy Jr, Lunsford; sister Diane Owle; eight grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Peewee.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Officiated by Robert Fuller. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed during services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservices.org








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
