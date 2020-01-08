|
David Lee Minton
Leicester - David Lee Minton, 69 of Gibbs Rd. passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. He is the son of the late James Coy Minton and Lois Swartz Minton. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Anne Schaefer; sisters, Coleen Ramsey, Vicki Link and a brother Rick Minton. Mr. Minton is a retired CW2 Army Veteran, a retired School teacher of 20 years with the Buncombe County School System and deacon of Cedar Hill Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife; Elizabeth Lou Helton Minton; daughter, Lori Reeves (Dwayne); son, JD Minton (Shiann); son-in-law, Tim Schaefer; sister, Ann Blevins; brother, Jim Minton (Michelle); grandchildren, Jacob Reeves (Michelle), Kian Schaefer, Lizzy, Brian, Nikki, Rachel, Ella and Ema Minton.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Cedar Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Pastors Roger Boone, Elisha "Bud" Fish and Reverend Robert Haynie will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pisgah View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church 12:00 - 1:30PM at the church prior to the service.
Mr. Minton was the love of Elizabeth's life and loving husband of 50 years. He was the best papaw there will ever be.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020