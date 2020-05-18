|
|
David Lewis Mashburn
Franklin - David Lewis Mashburn, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 with his wife of 61 ½ years Grace Aileen Monteith Mashburn, daughters Gail Mashburn and Judy Haney, and son-in-law Kevin Haney at his bedside.
"He was a good man" is what you will hear if you mention his name. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grand & great-grandfather, friend, and neighbor whose actions spoke louder than his words.
A private funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church Swannanoa on Wednesday, May 20th at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed at http://www.fbcswan.org/ or on the fbcswan Facebook page.
Following the service, he will be returned to Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC. Visitation, burial arrangements and full obituary are available at: https://www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com/obituary/David-Lewis-Mashburn.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Blue Ridge Honor Flight, 423 N King Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Ellijay Bible Baptist Church, c/o Adolph Conley, 20 Lydia Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020