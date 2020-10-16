1/
David McKinley Trulove
David McKinley Trulove

Asheville - David McKinley Trulove, 71, of Asheville, died on Wednesday September 23, 2020.

Born in Asheville on November 23, 1948 to the late Joseph Woodrow Trulove and Mae Merrell Trulove, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet Reger Trulove. David earned a BA in literature from UN C-Asheville and was a member of the Huns. He studied at the University of Oxford. He returned to UNC-A doing post graduate work in accounting. He was a member of the Cathedral of All Souls and served on the finance committee.

David loved to camp and fish in the mountains of Western North Carolina. He loved long drives, fast cars, rock and roll and Mozart. His favorite poet was Dylan Thomas. He was an exceptional chef preparing many meals for family and friends. He enjoyed many vacations at Pawleys Island and Harbor Island in South Carolina. Recently he discovered the joy of visiting family in Maine.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters in law, Dee Reger, Becky Reger Blanton (Bob), Nancy Reger Bole (Rob); nephew Nelson Puckett (Julia); cousins, Steve Vaughn, Tom Barham, Don Funderud and Bill Funderud.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. When it is safe to gather again we will celebrate his love and life. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan Street, Asheville, NC 28803.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
