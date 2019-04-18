Services
Bethany Baptist Church
2306 Bethany Church Rd
Snellville, GA 30039
David Milton Searcy


1936 - 2019
David Milton Searcy Obituary
David Milton Searcy

Atlanta, GA -

David Milton Searcy passed away on April 1 2019. He was born in Fairview N.C. on October 28 1936 to John and Kathleen Searcy. He lived there until adulthood. He eventually moved to Atlanta where he married and had two children.

Survived by his wife(Emily Joan), son (David Evan), daughter (Emily Kathleen) and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at Bethany Baptist Church 2306 Bethany Church Road Snellville Georgia 30039.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fairview.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019
